Greg Freese

Greg Richard Freese – June 12, 1964 – July 5, 2021

Greg grew up in Albert Lea, Minnesota, he attended Albert Lea High School, graduating in 1982. Greg went on to live in Duluth, Minnesota, where he graduated from UMD with a BA in Accounting in 1988 and a MBA in 1993. While living in Duluth, it was during those years met his wife, Shelly. Greg and Shelly have lived in Woodbury for the past 23 years.

Greg started his accounting career at McGladery in Duluth as a CPA from 1989 – 1997. In 1997, Greg and Shelly moved from Duluth to the Twin Cities and Greg started working for Green Tree Financial. Greg dedicated over twenty years to a successful career in the mortgage finance business where he was Vice President of the Corporate Finance and Treasury departments at Ditech (formerly Green Tree). Greg was well liked and respected by his staff and colleagues.

Greg was family oriented and he enjoyed spending his free time with his family. They enjoyed traveling together and made many memories. Greg loved to run and completed two marathons and several half marathons. His favorite running partner was his wife, Shelly. Greg was an avid Minnesota sports fan. He loved the Minnesota Vikings and felt each year it was their year to go to the Super Bowl. He followed the Timberwolves, Gophers, Twins, and Wild. Greg enjoyed golfing and teaching his kids to golf. During the winter Greg spent time working on puzzles while watching football.

One of Greg’s greatest joys in life was sports. He met many of his closest friends while playing sports, and he loved being active. When Jack and Chloe were old enough to play sports Greg was always there to cheer them on.

Greg is survived by his wife of 31 years, Shelly; his two amazing kids – Jack and Chloe; parents, Kathy Freese, Dick (Patricia) Freese; sisters, Tiffany (Eric) Lorentzson, and Niki (Joe) Scanlon; nieces and nephews – Paige Lorentzson, Sydney (Jared) Sach, Grant Lorentzson, Logan Fralich, and Lukas Fralich; mother-in-law, Mary Fralich and brother-in-law, Troy (Jessica) Fralich.

Mass of Christian Burial will be TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM with a Gathering of Family and Friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at St. Ambrose of Woodbury Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Dr., Woodbury, MN 55129.

Because of his great love of sports and activities, the family is asking in lieu of flowers that you donate to Education Foundation of Albert Lea in dedication of Greg Freese, all donations will help fund activity costs for kids that may not get the opportunity to participate without financial help.

https://www.givemn.org/organization/Albert-Lea-Public-Education-Foundation