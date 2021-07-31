expand
Ad Spot
Contests
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
July 30, 2021
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
You Might Like
St. John’s thankful for support
Golden K Kiwanis member Paul Ehlers presented a donation to Linda Lares of SEMCAC at the club’s July 29 meeting. Provided
Golden K donates to Semcac
By
Submitted
Email the author
Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 30, 2021
More News
Behind the scenes in response in a year with many emergencies
Recreational coordinator served in similar role in Owatonna
‘People are ready to hear live music again’
Bolstering the pheasant population
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Opinion
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Editorial Roundup: Outstate residents benefit from legislative session
April Jeppson: It’s a great season in life to be a mother
Guest column: Fighting for farmers, rural opportunity is crucial
Erin Haag: How can we live united in the area with school supplies?
Latest Sports
Tribune announces First Team All-Area softball
Summer Sizzler pickleball tournament open for registration
Twins trade All-Star pitcher Berríos to Toronto
Hoops Unleashed gives boys a chance to get time on the court, have fun
Minnesota gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold
Latest Stories
Behind the scenes in response in a year with many emergencies
Recreational coordinator served in similar role in Owatonna
‘People are ready to hear live music again’
Bolstering the pheasant population
Dornink shares thoughts on 1st legislative session
Latest Style
Guest Column: Farmers Market Week will be celebrated at Albert Lea market second week in August
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Compassion comes in many forms
Robin Gudal: Flowers and dinner with a friend
Wedding: Rich and Sheryl Piscopo
Make every bite count with whole-grain popcorn snacks
Latest Business
eXp Realty welcomes new agent
Chance of a lifetime
34 Freeborn County businesses received grants through state relief program
Deal brewing on quick tax relief bill in Minnesota
‘It’s an industry that’s always going to be there’
Latest Local News
Behind the scenes in response in a year with many emergencies
Recreational coordinator served in similar role in Owatonna
‘People are ready to hear live music again’
Dornink shares thoughts on 1st legislative session
Bolstering the pheasant population
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
Cops, Courts & Fires
Behind the scenes in response in a year with many emergencies
News
Recreational coordinator served in similar role in Owatonna
News
‘People are ready to hear live music again’
News
Dornink shares thoughts on 1st legislative session
News
Bolstering the pheasant population
News
Effort started to make ‘dementia-friendly’ community
News
Minnesota FFA Foundation accepting nominations
Arts & Culture
Guest Column: Farmers Market Week will be celebrated at Albert Lea market second week in August
News
Duplicate Bridge results
News
BeMobile Verizon giving away school supplies
News
Golden K donates to Semcac
News
Daybreakers welcome member
News
St. John’s thankful for support
News
Farmers market gives away basket of goodies
News
Minnesota extends air quality alert until Tuesday
Albert Lea Tigers
Tribune announces First Team All-Area softball
News
Greater Omaha Packing recalls 295K lbs. raw beef
News
Canadian wildfires causing air quality concerns in Minnesota
Cops, Courts & Fires
Attempted catalytic converter thefts reported
News
Tears and cheers: Lee family reacts to Suni making gold
Health Updates
Minnesota offers $100 rewards to unvaccinated who get shots
Cops, Courts & Fires
Connecticut fire crews sent to Minnesota, latest deployment
News
Hoops Unleashed gives boys a chance to get time on the court, have fun
News
Minnesota gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Albert Lea Tribune