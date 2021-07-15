expand
July 15, 2021

Father Richard Philip Loomis

Fr. Loomis was born May 23, 1927 and graduated from Bethlehem Academy in Faribault in 1944. He studied at St. John University in Collegeville and then completed his theology degree at St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul, MN. On May 1, 1952, Fr. Loomis was ordained to the priesthood at the School Sisters of Notre Dame Good Counsel Convent in Mankato. Fr. Loomis’ assignments as parochial vicar were at St. Joseph in Winona, St. John in Winona, Holy Redeemer in Eyota, St. Theodore in Albert Lea, St. Adrian in Adrian, Queen of Angels in Austin, Ss. Peter and Paul in Blue Earth, St. Mary in Caledonia, Our Lady of Loretto in Brownsdale, St. John Vianney in Fairmont, and Holy Family in East Chain. As pastor, he served at St. Anthony in Westbrook, St. Augustine in Jeffers, St. Patrick in Millville/West Albany, St. Clement in Hammond, St. Joseph in Rushford, St. Mary in Houston, St. Luke in Sherburn, St. Joseph in Trimont, St. Anthony in Lismore, St. Killian in St. Killian, St. Catherine in Luverne, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Canton, and St. Olaf in Mable. Other assignments included assistant director for Diocesan Rural Life and parochial administrator for Sacred Heart in Heron Lake, St. Joseph in Lakefield, and Sacred Heart in Brewster. Fr. Loomis spent many years in Fairmont and Austin assisting Fr. Joe Fogal. On July 1, 2003, Fr. Loomis joined the rank of senior priests of the Diocese. Fr. Loomis was very involved in marriage encounters and the KC’s. Fr. Loomis enjoyed family gatherings on the home farm in rural Clarks Grove as well as getting to as many weddings as possible for all his nieces and nephews. He especially enjoyed his many trips to the EAA fly-ins in Oshkosh, WI and flying airplanes in his younger years.

Fr. Loomis is survived by his sister, Mary McCarte (St. Paul, MN) and his brothers Larry Loomis (W. St. Paul, MN); John (Connie-deceased) Loomis (O’Fallon, MO); Paul (Carol) Loomis, Winnebago, MN; David (Michaeline) Loomis (Minneapolis, MN); Leo (Ann-deceased) Loomis, Clarks Grove, MN; and Jerry (Carol) Loomis, St. Cloud, MN. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and his good friend, Dan Stewart of Austin, MN. He is predeceased by his parents Joe and Eleanor (Fitzgerald) Loomis, sister-in-laws Ann Loomis and Connie Loomis, and his great-nephew, Henry Loomis.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea, MN with visitation one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ann Loomis Fund for the Children and Aging in India: 750 Terrace Heights, Unit 105, Winona, MN. 55987

