July 22, 2021

Chopped Chicken Taco Salad

Family meals that deliver flavor and nutrition

By Submitted

Published 8:05 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

As kids and parents return to busy schedules full of sports, homework and weeknight activities, building a plan for nutritious and easy meals can be challenging. Piecing together a menu that fuels active minds without spending hours in the kitchen is a common goal for many families.

These recipes require minimal prep and call for on-hand ingredients like dairy food favorites that provide nutrients people of all ages need to grow and maintain strong bodies and minds.

Whether you enjoy it together in the morning before getting the day started or mix it up with breakfast for dinner, this Sustainable Frittata is called “sustainable” because you can use leftover cheeses, veggies, ham, sausage and more to recycle ingredients you already have on hand. For a customizable kid-pleaser, turn to Chopped Chicken Taco Salad and garnish with your family’s favorite toppings.

Visit milkmeansmore.org to find more recipes perfect for bringing loved ones together.

Chopped Chicken Taco Salad
Recipe courtesy of Megan Gundy of “What Megan’s Making” on behalf of Milk Means More
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4

Dressing:
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
1/3 cup buttermilk, plus additional (optional)
1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lime juice, plus additional (optional)
3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
2 tablespoons taco seasoning

Salad:
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
2 tablespoons taco seasoning
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 head leaf lettuce, chopped
1 avocado, chopped into bite-sized pieces
1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup corn
1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes, chopped
1 cup shredded cheese (Monterey Jack or Mexican)
tortilla strips or crushed tortilla chips, for topping

To make dressing: In small bowl, stir yogurt, buttermilk, lime juice, cilantro and taco seasoning until combined. Taste and adjust lime juice and cilantro as needed. If dressing is too thick, add buttermilk 1 teaspoon at a time until desired consistency is reached. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

To make salad: Season chicken on both sides with taco seasoning. Heat large skillet over medium-high heat and add olive oil. Add chicken to pan and cook on both sides until outside is golden brown and chicken is cooked through. Remove to cutting board and slice into strips.

On large platter, heap chopped lettuce. Sprinkle chicken over top. Add avocado, beans, corn, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Drizzle dressing on top and sprinkle with tortilla strips or crushed tortilla chips.

Sustainable Frittata

Sustainable Frittata
Recipe courtesy of Jenn Fillenworth of “Jenny With the Good Eats” on behalf of Milk Means More
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 8

12 eggs, beaten
1/4 cup whole milk, half and half or heavy cream
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups shredded cheese, any variety
3 cups assorted cooked vegetables and pre-cooked meats
fresh herbs, for garnish (optional)

Preheat oven to 450 F.

Preheat cast-iron pan or oven-safe skillet over medium heat.

In large bowl, mix eggs, milk and salt then add shredded cheese.

Add cooked vegetables and meats to pan to reheat. Once vegetables have softened, add egg mixture to pan and scramble. Let sit over medium heat 1 minute.

Carefully transfer to oven and bake 10-15 minutes. Frittata is done when eggs have set. Remove from oven and top with fresh herbs.
Source: United Dairy Industry of Michigan

 

