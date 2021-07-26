Excessive heat watch issued for mid-week

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening as heat index values of up to 105 are possible.

A prolonged stretch of hot weather with highs in the 90s and lows near 70 will continue through the middle of the week.

The weather agency states the warmest temperatures are expected Wednesday afternoon, and a risk for severe thunderstorms is possible each evening through Wednesday night.

The Weather Service states extreme heat and humidity can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

People should be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.