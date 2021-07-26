expand
July 27, 2021

EST/PANZER

By Submitted

Published 11:44 am Monday, July 26, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION COUNTY OF FREEBORN
ESTATE OF ELAINE E.
PANZER, DECEDENT
COURT FILE NO. 24-PR-21-981

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 9, 2021 at 1:45 pm, a hearing will be held in this Court via Zoom in Albert Lea, MN, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, December 26, 1973, and codicils to the will, dated June 11, 1999, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Danny Panzer, who address is 2334 Eunice Dr, Albert Lea, MN, 56007 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an Unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including power to collect all the assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the estae are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: July 19, 2021
By the Court
/s/ Steven R. Schwab
(Court Seal)
Rebecca S. Mittag, Court Adminstrator

Attorney for Petitioner
Abby K. Leach
1206 West Front Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Attorney License No: 0398442
(507)-473-4019
FAX: (507)- 369-5953
Email: abby@leachawalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Tribune:
July 24 and 31, 2021
EST/PANZER

