expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

EST/HOLLAND

By Submitted

Published 9:35 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Court File No. 24-PR-21-1001
Estate of Charlotte E.
Holland, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Descedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on Sept. 7, 2021 via Zoom, at 9:30 a.m., by this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice persuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date

Dated: July 8, 2021
BY THE COURT
/s/ Steven R. Schwab
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner
Allan L. Halvorsen
Goldman, Sturtz & Halvorsen, Chtd.
137 N. Broadway, PO Box 1009
Attorney License No: 219733
(507)-373-1409
ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com

Albert Lea Tribune
July 14, 17 and 21, 2021
EST/HOLLAND

More News

Leader at St. John’s impressed with ‘welcoming attitude’ on the campus

New Thorne Crest leader has worked in a variety of health care settings

Delores J. (Dee) Head

Emerald ash borer confirmed in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Leader at St. John’s impressed with ‘welcoming attitude’ on the campus

Health Updates

New Thorne Crest leader has worked in a variety of health care settings

News

Emerald ash borer confirmed in Freeborn County

Health Updates

‘A beacon’ for rural America

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window broken out of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County under burning ban

News

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

News

5 things to do this week

News

Blackmer Avenue to temporarily close for dredge removal

News

Rural Finance Authority clears way for disaster assistance loans

News

Nice to Know: Thanks for support of after grad party

Health Updates

Free online mental health support groups for individuals and families

News

Air quality alert issued due to wildfire smoke

News

Crowds once again flocking to county fairs across Minnesota

News

Hennepin County ‘doubles down’ on vaccine incentive program

News

Meet the summer Olympians from across Minnesota

Education

Albert Lea school board approves referendum renewal question on November election ballots

News

County board approves increase in wheelage tax

Cops, Courts & Fires

Update: I-35 south of Albert Lea reopened after fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 Albert Lea motorcyclists injured in crash on I-35

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wells motorcyclist injured in collision with deer

Cops, Courts & Fires

Matson named Minnesota American Legion Law Officer of the Year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Construction equipment damaged and other reports

Health Updates

MercyOne clinic to open in less than a week; open house slated for Saturday