Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To poor decorum during recent public forums.

We love that there have been more people out to attend local government meetings recently, but we have been disappointed in the lack of decorum by some people at these meetings. We encourage people on all sides — whether on the boards themselves or as a member of the public — to practice respect and be civil in your comments. You can make your point understood without poor language, yelling or other actions.

We also ask that boards consider their guidelines for their public forums regularly. Revisit how long people can speak, who is allowed to speak, and what the rules are for when they do so, and make sure those rules are available to the public. Try to be as open as you can to the public, while still maintaining a civil decorum.

To the discovery of emerald ash borer in Freeborn County.

We knew the day would come but it was still disappointing to hear this week that evidence of emerald ash borer was discovered near Alden.

Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

The state has enacted an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash materials out of the county as a means to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.

We encourage both residents and tree care professionals to take part in one of the virtual open houses slated for Aug. 11 to learn more about the borer and what the response will be for it in Freeborn County.

To the opening of the new MercyOne clinic.

It has been a long time coming, but we are excited to see the opening of the new MercyOne Albert Lea Family Medicine and Specialty Care, which has been a collaboration between the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition and MercyOne for the last few years.

The clinic is a testament to the hard work of many Albert Lea area residents who wish to bring more health care services and choices to the community.

Coalition trustees, Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and other city, state and federal leaders had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the clinic Wednesday, and an open house was slated for the public today.

The clinic opens for patients on Monday.

Congratulations on the hard work spent by all those who have been a part of it, and we are excited to see the space at Northbridge Mall be repurposed for such a positive effort.

Other medical companies have signaled their interested in opening nearby as well. We hope this project has a domino effect on other economic development in that part of the community.