July 9, 2021

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

By Editorial Board

Published 8:50 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

To the return of 1st District U.S. House Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s cancer.

We were sad to hear news this week Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s kidney cancer has returned.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with Stage IV kidney cancer on Feb. 15, 2019, and has since been receiving care and immunotherapy at Rochester’s Mayo Clinic.

Though no cancer had been confirmed as recently as 14 weeks ago, a recent visit to the Mayo Clinic showed this was no longer the case.

We wish Hagedorn health and strength on his continued cancer journey.

He said he remains upbeat and optimistic about his future.

To ongoing summer small-town festivals.

Summer means the return of small-town festivals in the communities around Albert Lea, and this weekend is no different.

Lake Mills will celebrate July Jubilee, while New Richland will celebrate Farm & City Days.

A lot of hard work goes into making these events run smoothly, and we encourage area residents to get out and enjoy them, as there is typically something for all ages and interests.

Thanks to the organizers for making them a reality.

To the ongoing rash of catalytic converter thefts in Freeborn County.

On Wednesday alone, authorities received reports of three catalytic converters that had been cut off of vehicles in Freeborn County.

Add that to the others reported in the last week, and there have been double the thefts.

We advise residents to continue to be vigilant about suspicious behavior and to report questionable activity to authorities.

These people need to be held accountable for their actions, as these thefts can be expensive for the vehicle owners to repair.

To the rain received in the last week.

We are grateful for the rain the area has received in the last week, as drought conditions continue in the area.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, almost all of Freeborn County is listed in severe drought, while all of Faribault County is in severe drought, and parts of Waseca and Mower counties are classified as the same. The remainder of Waseca and Mower counties are in moderate drought, along with Steele County.

Severe drought conditions have spread across half the state and are expected to continue the remainder of the month.

