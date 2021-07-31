Duplicate Bridge results

Six tables played Duplicate Bridge Tuesday; players came from Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek, starting at noon. Winners were the following:

First: Joyce Crowe and Harriet Oldenburg

Second: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Third: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Fourth: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Fifth: Theresa Baldus and Vandy Newman

Sixth: Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes

Wednesday’s session began at 11:30 a.m. with players from Mason City, Northwood, Rose Creek, Austin and Albert Lea; five tables played. Winners were the following:

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: Joyce Crowe and Loren Cleland

Third: John Leisen and David Ring

Fourth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Fifth: Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe

The group was honored to have special guests from Texas this past week. The group plays at the newly renovated Senior Center both days each week; new or added players are welcome.