Duplicate bridge results

Players from Albert Lea, Austin and Rose Creek formed six tables for duplicate bridge on Tuesday, starting at noon. Winners were the following:

• First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second: Gail and Ray Schmidt

• Third: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

• Fourth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Fifth: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

On Wednesday, six tables played. Players came from Austin, Mason City, Northwood, Rose Creek and Albert Lea. Starting time for this group was 11:30 a.m. and winners were the following:

• First: John Liesen and Dave Ring

• Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

• Third: Gail and Ray Schmidt

• Fourth: Carolyne Higgins and Connie Johnson

• Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Sixth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher