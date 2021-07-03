expand
Ad Spot

July 2, 2021

Duplicate bridge results

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 2, 2021

The duplicate group played Tuesday at noon with players from Albert Lea, Austin and Rose Creek; five  tables vied for places and prize money. Winners were  the following:

• First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

• Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen (Albet Lea)

• Third: Dave Ring and Jim Fisher

• Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fifth: John Liesen and Rick Stroup (Rose Creek) 

On Wednesday, players from Mason City and Northwood joined with the group, starting at 11:30 a.m. and playing 5 1/2 tables. The winners were the following:

• First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz (Mason City)

• Second: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan (Albert Lea)

• Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fourth: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup(Austin/Rose Creek)

• Fifth: Barb and Orrin Roisen (Albert Lea)

The group is always looking to increase its numbers. People who like a competitive game of cards are encouraged to join either or both days. Bring a partner or call 437-2750 and she can find one.

More News

Ask a Trooper: Always keep copy of insurance card in car

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Live United: We must learn to give without barriers to help those in need

Capitol Comments: A review of the 2021 special session

News

Gallery: Hundreds come out to show support for Marion Ross as statue is unveiled downtown

News

Blood drive results

News

Duplicate bridge results

Arts & Culture

2 confirmed at Ascension

Arts & Culture

Albert Lea Community Theatre awards pair of $1,000 scholarships

News

Historic tax credit extended another year

Cops, Courts & Fires

U.S. Supreme Court backs Minnesota Amish in septic tank fight

Arts & Culture

Albert Lea Community Theatre to return to the stage; announces 2021–22 season

News

$125 million available from MoneyGram refund settlement

News

GOP senators signal they may fire some Walz cabinet members

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglaries and other reports 

News

Walz, leaders reflect on special session

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota tops 200 traffic deaths, a 25% increase over 2020

News

Strong growth continues in nine Midwest, Plains states

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

News

Gallery: Marion Ross is back in Albert Lea; find out where to see her this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Minnesota House debate bogs down on finishing $52B budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court OKs 3rd-degree murder against 3-ex cops in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

News

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

News

2 Albert Lea projects awarded Otto Bremer Trust grants

Cops, Courts & Fires

Credit card reported stolen and other reports