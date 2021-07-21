expand
July 21, 2021

DRAINAGE MEETING

By Submitted

Published 9:22 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA
Before the
JOINT DRAINAGE AUTHORITY BOARD FOR FARIBAULT AND FREEBORN COUNTIES
SITTING AS THE DRAINAGE AUTHORITY FOR
Joint County Ditch #301

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
REPAIR OF JOINT COUNTY DITCH #301

Whereas a re-establishment of records was completed on Joint County Ditch #301 on December 18th, 2020, for the Hueper Branch tile line. Televising of the tile was completed for the re-establishment of records process. Upon review of the televising, the tile line was determined to be out or repair. Drainage staff compiled a staff repair report based on observations and data collected pursuant to Minnesota Statute 103.705, and

Whereas the staff is recommending repairs to the Hueper Branch tile, and

Whereas the Joint Drainage Authority Board for Faribault and Freeborn Counties, acting as the Drainage Authority for Joint County Ditch #301 has ordered a hearing on the proposed repairs pursuant to Minnesota Statute 103E.715, subd. 3,

Notice is hereby given that the Joint Drainage Authority Board for Faribault and Freeborn Counties, acting as the Drainage Authority for Joint County Ditch #301 will hold a public hearing on the proposed repair of Joint County Ditch #301 Hueper Branch on August 3rd, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Golden Bubble, 11575 State Hwy 22, Wells, MN 56097. All interested parties may appear and be heard. Written comments will be accepted at the hearing and by mail through the date of the hearing at the Faribault County Auditor’s Office, PO Box 130, Blue Earth, MN 56013 or the Freeborn County Auditor’s Office, PO 1147, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

A copy of the Staff Repair Report is available for public inspection at the Office of the Freeborn County Auditor, 411 Broadway South Albert Lea, MN, the Office of the Faribault County Auditor, 415 North Main, Blue Earth MN or online at
http://www.co.faribault.mn.us/drainage/pages/notices-reports.

Darren Esser
Faribault County Auditor/Treasurer/Coordinator
Pat Martinson
Freeborn County Auditor/Treasurer
Dated: July 16th, 2021

