July 15, 2021

DIY: Summer dinner party table garland

By Submitted

Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

By Holly Miller

Summer is a great time to entertain outdoors, and it’s not difficult to make your dinner table look classy and inviting. This table garland combines many fresh and classic elements and will smell good, too. When you’re all done with your party, you can bring the items in and use them there.

 

What you will need:

Pre-made 6-foot eucalyptus garland

4 fresh artichokes

3 bundles each of red and purple grapes

Bundle of fresh rosemary

4 lemons

 

Optional decor:

Candles

Placemats

Cloth napkins

 

1

Set out eucalyptus garland along middle of the table lengthwise.

 

2

Stagger artichoke, grapes and lemons along the garland. Use the same pattern on both halves of the garland.

 

3

Insert rosemary strands throughout the garland.

 

4

Add more dimension to the garland by adding tall candles in the center.

 

5

Add placemats for each guest.

 

6

Finish the table setting with linen napkins. Tie knot in napkin and place on top of placemat.

 

Holly Miller and her husband, Clint, have owned B&B Cafe in Albert Lea for 18 1/2 years. Aside from the restaurant, she has a love of decorating that she said began when she worked for a flower shop in Tucson, Arizona, many years ago. She enjoys working on do-it-yourself projects and said particularly in the summer people should not be afraid of bringing the inside out to dress up their outdoor dinner parties.

