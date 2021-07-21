Delores J. (Dee) Head

Born 9/19/42 passed away peacefully 7/5/21. Dee was raised in Grenada, MN and graduated from Fairmont High, class of 1960. She attended business school in Mankato and went to work for Martin County, She married James Allen in 1962 and they had two boys, Steven and Brian. They later divorced, and she came to Minneapolis to work for the Veteran’s Hospital, where she met and got married to Steve Head on the Hawaiian Island of Kauai in 1990. After retirement, Dee volunteered at the VA for almost 20 years, working out of the Volunteer Service office, and served many years on the Fort Snelling Employee Club board of directors.

She was preceded by her Dad, George Nelson and Mom Edith Toothaker) Nelson. She is survived by loving husband Steve, her sons Steven (Kerry) and Brian (Nicolle), grand children Brady and Madysen Allen. She will also be missed by Steve’s children who loved her like a mom, Lynda Schmidt, Jeff (Linda) Ramsey, Mike (Kathy), Brad (Denise), Kim, Jerry (Donna), and Melissa Sjolander plus grandchildren and great grandchildren., as well as her sister Dorothy Behrends. Dee will be truly missed by all who loved her. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 7 from 2 to 4 P.M. at the Lost Spur Country Club 2750 Sibley Memorial Highway 13, Eagan, MN 55121.