expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

Delores J. (Dee) Head

By Submitted

Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Born 9/19/42 passed away peacefully 7/5/21. Dee was raised in Grenada, MN and graduated from Fairmont High, class of 1960. She attended business school in Mankato and went to work for Martin County, She married James Allen in 1962 and they had two boys, Steven and Brian. They later divorced, and she came to Minneapolis to work for the Veteran’s Hospital, where she met and got married to Steve Head on the Hawaiian Island of Kauai in 1990. After retirement, Dee volunteered at the VA for almost 20 years, working out of the Volunteer Service office, and served many years on the Fort Snelling Employee Club board of directors.

Delores J. (Dee) Head

She was preceded by her Dad, George Nelson and Mom Edith Toothaker) Nelson. She is survived by loving husband Steve, her sons Steven (Kerry) and Brian (Nicolle), grand children Brady and Madysen Allen. She will also be missed by Steve’s children who loved her like a mom, Lynda Schmidt, Jeff (Linda) Ramsey, Mike (Kathy), Brad (Denise), Kim, Jerry (Donna), and Melissa Sjolander plus grandchildren and great grandchildren., as well as her sister Dorothy Behrends. Dee will be truly missed by all who loved her. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 7 from 2 to 4 P.M. at the Lost Spur Country Club 2750 Sibley Memorial Highway 13, Eagan, MN 55121.

More News

Leader at St. John’s impressed with ‘welcoming attitude’ on the campus

New Thorne Crest leader has worked in a variety of health care settings

Delores J. (Dee) Head

Emerald ash borer confirmed in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Leader at St. John’s impressed with ‘welcoming attitude’ on the campus

Health Updates

New Thorne Crest leader has worked in a variety of health care settings

News

Emerald ash borer confirmed in Freeborn County

Health Updates

‘A beacon’ for rural America

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window broken out of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County under burning ban

News

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

News

5 things to do this week

News

Blackmer Avenue to temporarily close for dredge removal

News

Rural Finance Authority clears way for disaster assistance loans

News

Nice to Know: Thanks for support of after grad party

Health Updates

Free online mental health support groups for individuals and families

News

Air quality alert issued due to wildfire smoke

News

Crowds once again flocking to county fairs across Minnesota

News

Hennepin County ‘doubles down’ on vaccine incentive program

News

Meet the summer Olympians from across Minnesota

Education

Albert Lea school board approves referendum renewal question on November election ballots

News

County board approves increase in wheelage tax

Cops, Courts & Fires

Update: I-35 south of Albert Lea reopened after fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 Albert Lea motorcyclists injured in crash on I-35

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wells motorcyclist injured in collision with deer

Cops, Courts & Fires

Matson named Minnesota American Legion Law Officer of the Year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Construction equipment damaged and other reports

Health Updates

MercyOne clinic to open in less than a week; open house slated for Saturday