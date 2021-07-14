expand
July 15, 2021

Dean H. Wick

By Submitted

Published 3:38 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Dean Howard Wick passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021 at Gundersen Health Systems at the  age of 85.

He was born on May 25, 1936 to Clarence and Judith Wick in Albert Lea, MN. He married the  love of his life, Darlene Johnson on February 23, 1957. They had two children, David and  DeAnda.

Dean graduated from Albert Lea High School and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from  Mankato State University. He also was in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.

Dean enjoyed jogging, painting, singing, playing guitar, writing poems, sports and starting a  conversation with every person he met. Dean also loved the 17 years that he and Darlene spent  wintering in Donna, Texas.

Dean is survived by son, David (Terri) Wick; daughter, DeAnda (Dennis) Levine; granddaughters  Alysia Wick, Sara Levine, Hanna Levine, and Erika Levine; great-grandson Easton Berger Wick;  sisters Marilyn Tomczak, Lugene (Irv) Manternach; and nieces and nephews.

Dean is preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Darlene, sister Beverly Anfinson,  nephew Paul Tomczak, mother- and father-in-law Florence and Sherman Johnson, and sister  Elaine Jahns.

Dean and Darlene enjoyed very special friendships with Dick and Janny Rierson, and Bill and  Nancy Gorst.

There will be a memorial service on July 24, 2021 at 11:00 at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN  with a visitation 1 hour before, then a graveside service at Lakewood Cemetery to follow.  Lunch will be served after church service.

Heaven Has No Boundaries

Walk along with Jesus, with Him hand in hand.

Walk along beside Him, to that promised land.

Heaven has no boundaries, it’s there for everyone.

God is there to help us, that’s why He sent His son.

His kingdom is our refuge when our days on Earth are done.

It surely has no sorrow, no pain for anyone.

It’s there for us forever, home of the three in one.

God is there to help us, that’s why He sent His son.

Beside us, within us, God is everywhere.

We know that He loves us, we’re always in His care.

Paradise awaits for each and everyone.

God is there to help us, that’s why He sent His son.

-Dean H. Wick

