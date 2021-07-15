expand
July 15, 2021

David A. Maiden

By Submitted

Published 1:57 pm Thursday, July 15, 2021

David A. Maiden born in Albert Lea, MN on Nov 5, 1943 to Thomas and Beatrice Maiden, passed away in San Jose, CA on July 8, 2021 at the age of 77.

David is survived by four sisters, LaVonne (Maiden) Briggs, Bonnie (Maiden) Loach, Patricia (Maiden) Juers, and Renee (Maiden) Felepe as well as over 30 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents as well as 7 siblings; Marilyn (Maiden) Kleinschrodt, Don Maiden, Dean Maiden, Jeanine (Maiden) Johannsen, Marcella Maiden, Josephine (Maiden) McNamara, and Carolyn Maiden.

David served in the Navy as a Yeoman from 1962-1966. He then attended Mankato State Teachers College, the University of Minnesota and San Francisco Vocational and worked at Suncrest Properties Owner D. B. Patel in San Francisco, CA as a Maintenance Manager for 16 years. He then worked at Hewlett Packard for 21 years as an Electrician and Life Safety Technician. David was a curious, life long learner, always reading and learning about different topics. He also learned by exploring, traveling all over the world. He loved and appreciated art and became an amateur artist, painting for his family and friends. He was also an excellent craftsman.

There will not be a service, but we celebrate his precious life with memorial donations given to

St Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org

or to African Relief – Orphan Care at https://www.africanrelief.org/donate-2/

