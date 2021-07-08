expand
Ad Spot

July 8, 2021

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 4:08 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a vehicle at 6:42 a.m. Wednesday at 19359 810th Ave. in Hayward.

A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday at 18809 810th Ave. in Hayward. The theft occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday.

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a vehicle at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday at 11757 903rd Ave. in Glenville. Items were also reported missing.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Michael Robert Paskewitz, 30, on a Freeborn County warrant at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Power washer taken, man arrested

Police arrested Gerald Leeroy Shaffer, 41, after receiving a report of a power washer taken from a shed at 141 S. Newton Ave.

 

Gun stolen

Police received a report at 5:49 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway of a 1911 .45 Ruger gun that was stolen.

More News

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Biden relaunches council of governors with bipartisan group; Walz selected to co-chair group

Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair

Mary S. Nienow

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

News

Biden relaunches council of governors with bipartisan group; Walz selected to co-chair group

News

Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair

News

Minnesota AG: Gas utilities overbilled customers by $380M

News

Minnesota Senate goes home without votes on commissioners

News

Hagedorn announces kidney cancer has returned

Cops, Courts & Fires

Authorities: Recreational fire led to house fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man goes into ER with gunshot wound and other reports

News

Longtime Albert Lea dentist sells business, to transition to retirement

News

5 things to do this week

News

July Jubilee is full of activities this weekend for the whole family

News

Farm & City Days returns for another year of fun with festival

Education

Campus notes

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools opening Online Academy

News

State Fair and Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association offer scholarships

Health Updates

As demand for vaccines decline, public health shifts focus to small clinics

News

Minnesota pollution regulator resigns before Senate vote

News

Searchers at collapse site are ‘not seeing anything positive’

News

Heat, humidity can be especially dangerous to people with high blood pressure concerns

Cops, Courts & Fires

Driver killed in collision with police car in Minneapolis pursuit

Cops, Courts & Fires

Stolen vehicle recovered and other reports

News

Urgent need for donations at Minnesota’s blood centers

News

Rural Minnesota counties lag in vaccination rates

News

Another candidate joins Minnesota AG race to unseat Ellison