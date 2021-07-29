expand
July 29, 2021

Catalytic converter cut off vehicle and other reports

Police received a report of a catalytic converter cut off a truck at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday at 822 S. Broadway. 

 

Attempted break-in reported

An attempted break-in was reported at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at 718 E. Main St. 

 

Items stolen from vehicles

Police received a report at 11:49 a.m. Wednesday of money that was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked near 308 Water St. sometime between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. that day. 

Police received a report of tools that were stolen out of two trucks at 1714 Southview Lane. 

 

1 cited for hit-and-run

Police cited Timothy Frank Hanson, 49, for hit-and-run after a reported hit-and-run crash at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday at 820 Happy Trails Lane. 

 

1 cited for theft

Police cited a juvenile for theft after receiving a report at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday of a bike that was stolen from 836 Newton Ave. 

