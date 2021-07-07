Campus notes

Augustana University

Several area students were named to the Augustana University dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. These students earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 credit hours:

Erika Bute of Alden

Madelyn Carstens of Albert Lea

Sara Kabrud of Albert Lea

Camryn Keyeski of Albert Lea

Madison Lindely of Albert Lea

Lexie Simon of Albert Lea

Samantha Skarstad of Albert Lea

Bethel University

Travis Jensen of Albert Lea was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bethel University. Students must have earned a GPA of 3.6 or higher during the semester to receive this honor.

South Dakota State University

Five area students were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at South Dakota State University. Students must have completed at least 12 credits while earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The local students were the following

Heather Gilbertson of Albert Lea

Lucas Morrison of Albert Lea

Emily Strom of Albert Lea

Mallory Geesman of Wells

Hunter Malwitz of Wells

University of Tampa

Alexis Allen of Glenville was named to the dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida for the spring semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be named to the list.

Aviation Challenge

Danica Pestorious of Albert Lea attended Aviation Challenge Mach II in the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The course was one week long and taught participants about flight before allowing them to test their skills in simulations. After training for a week, Pestorious and the others in the program graduated.