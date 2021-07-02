Burglaries and other reports
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:11 a.m. Thursday of a burglary at 205 Concord St. in Emmons. Jewelry and deposit boxes were taken.
The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a break-in at 1:14 p.m. Thursday at a residence at 29109 660th Ave. in Hartland. Numerous items were taken, including a window air-conditioning unit, cameras, tools, a jewelry box and catalytic converters.
Catalytic converter cut off
A catalytic converter was reported cut off a plow truck at 3:07 p.m. Thursday at 76572 125th St., Glenville.
1 cited for violations
Deputies cited Sky Lamont Christensen for driving after suspension, no insurance and possession of a hypodermic needle after a traffic stop at 2:58 a.m. Friday at 65527 Freeborn County Road 46 in Alden.
Camera reported stolen off porch
Police received a report at 12:04 a.m. Thursday of a man who took a camera off a front porch at 1007 Dunham St.
Scam reported
Police received a report at 12:19 p.m. Thursday of a possible scam at 610 Lincoln Ave.
Fraudulent use of credit card reported
Police received a report of a credit card that was fraudulently used to buy items off of Amazon at 12:56 p.m. Thursday in Albert Lea.
Counterfeit bill turned in
A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 1:16 p.m. Thursday at 2347 Leland Drive.
Theft reported
Police received a report at 1:59 p.m. Thursday of a theft that occurred June 20 at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
1 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Charles David Tuttle, 57, on two local warrants at 6:24 p.m. Thursday at 2708 Bridge Ave.