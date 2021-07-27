expand
July 27, 2021

Boy killed in crash on I-90 in Faribault County

By Staff Reports

Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

A 12-year-old boy was killed and another person was seriously injured Monday night after a vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 east of Wells in Faribault County.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was the passenger in a 2002 Chevy Silverado that was headed eastbound on I-90, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash occurred near milepost 140 at 11:24 p.m. when the truck reportedly entered the left ditch, crossed both eastbound lanes of traffic and rolled in the south ditch.

The driver of the Silverado, Kyle Justin Backhaus, 48, of Des Moines was transported to St. Marys Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The report stated both Backhaus and the boy were wearing their seat belts. Alcohol was not a factor.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Wells Police Department, Wells Fire Department, Wells and Kiester ambulance and North Memorial assisted at the scene.

