expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2021

‘Boogaloo’ member pleads guilty to machine gun charge

By Associated Press

Published 4:59 am Friday, July 16, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man who authorities say is a self-proclaimed member of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement and had discussed a willingness to kill police has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a machine gun, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

During his guilty plea Wednesday, Michael Dahlager, 27, of St. Cloud, admitted he possessed two devices that convert a semi-automatic firearm into an unlawful fully automatic firearm. He remains in federal custody pending sentencing.

Dahlager was a self-proclaimed follower of the “boogaloo,” a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists. The FBI began investigating Dahlager in November 2020, after an informant said he had the devices, known as “auto sears.”

According to an FBI affidavit, Dahlager told a confidential informant he was preparing to “defend” a rally at the state Capitol on Jan. 17. Dahlager allegedly traveled from St. Cloud to St. Paul in December 2020 to conduct surveillance at the Capitol building during a “Stop the Steal” rally by Donald Trump supporters. He scouted police numbers and noted which streets would be blocked by law enforcement, among other things.

Dahlager told the informant he wanted to commit “suicide by cop” and would not wear a bulletproof vest, according to the affidavit. He said he would “go out fighting” and “go hunt some pig.”

According to court documents, the group decided not to attend the rally because of fears they had been compromised by an informant.

Court documents say Dahlager delivered two auto sears to the informant in February. When he was arrested in April, authorities recovered six additional auto sears and a silencer from his vehicle and home.

The boogaloo term was derived from an ’80s movie sequel called “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo,” and is slang for a second civil war or collapse of the U.S. government. The movement has grown beyond its origins as an internet meme on fringe websites. Gun-toting “boogaloo bois,” some wearing body armor over Hawaiian shirts, have often attended protests against COVID-9 lockdown orders. The shirts are a nod to “big luau,” derived from the movement’s name.

Federal authorities have warned of bloodshed inspired by the boogaloo ideology and linked the movement to a string of killings and violent plots. On Thursday, a Maryland man who acknowledged he followed the movement was sentenced to six months of home confinement for illegally possessing a firearm.

More News

Minnesota congressional candidates start money race early

Maureen Ann Stein

Daniel Joseph Bettin

Pelican Breeze damaged and other reports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota congressional candidates start money race early

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pelican Breeze damaged and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2nd guilty plea in fatal crash on Glenville beach road

Cops, Courts & Fires

‘Boogaloo’ member pleads guilty to machine gun charge

News

Minnesota leaders seek drought aid for livestock producers

Education

Albert Lea school district outlines COVID plans for upcoming school year

News

Used car dealer pleads guilty to tax evasion

News

Hy-Vee reusable bag program aims to eliminate single-use plastics while donating to nonprofits

News

Walz signs order restricting ‘conversion therapy’ for minors

News

Partial road closure Friday

News

US unemployment claims fall to 360,000, a new pandemic low

Cops, Courts & Fires

Car vandalized and other reports

News

Child tax credit dollars head to parents

Cops, Courts & Fires

Line 3 pipeline opponents appeal to Minnesota Supreme Court

Health Updates

Audit finds no overpayments by Minnesota for COVID-19 tests

News

Worst of forecast shifts south; tornado watch issued in Winnebago, Worth counties

Health Updates

Concerned about children and COVID variants? Your questions, answered

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for drug possession, giving false information and other reports

News

Public meeting Thursday for Highway 30 repaving project near Ellendale

News

Mosquito spraying on Thursday this week

Arts & Culture

5 things to do this week

Arts & Culture

Civic Music to celebrate 75th season

News

Households encouraged to apply for $167M in new funding for energy assistance program

News

MnDOT announces new “Let’s Move Safely Together” pedestrian safety campaign