Bonita “Bonnie” F. Aasness 68-year-old resident of Albert Lea, MN passed away on July 4, 2021 surrounded by her family, at her residence. A memorial service will be at 2 PM on Saturday, July 10 at Crossroads Church in Albert Lea, with Pastor Kent Otterman officiating.

Bonnie was born on September 12, 1952 in Forest City, Iowa to Elmer and Alice Hall. She graduated from Albert Lea High School with the class of 1970. Bonnie continued her education at American Lutheran Bible School where she met the love of her life. She was united in marriage to Owen Aasness on April 7, 1973 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. She was a stay at home mom to her four children. Bonnie and Owen purchased and ran the Bible Bookstore for several years. She also worked at Hill’s Garden, American Greetings, and volunteered at Youth for Christ. Bonnie enjoyed growing succulents and cacti, collecting angel figurines, and baking sweets for others. She will be remembered for her love of Jesus, her sense of humor, and her eternal optimism. Bonnie was a strong woman, physically and emotionally. Nothing was more important to her than family and having them all together.