July 7, 2021

A home was badly damaged by fire Tuesday night at 514 Minnesota Ave. in Albert Lea. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

Authorities: Recreational fire led to house fire

By Staff Reports

Published 12:14 pm Wednesday, July 7, 2021

A fire last week that badly damaged a home on Minnesota Avenue in Albert Lea is believed to be accidental, according to the Albert Lea Fire Department.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske stated the June 29 fire started after the homeowner lost control of a recreational fire too close to the house at 514 Minnesota Ave.

Firefighters and police officers were dispatched to the fire at 11:38 p.m. Two residents were ultimately taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for medical conditions aggravated by the fire.

The home had extensive fire, heat and smoke damage throughout.

