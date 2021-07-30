expand
July 30, 2021

Attempted catalytic converter thefts reported

By Staff Reports

Published 9:12 am Friday, July 30, 2021

Police received a report at 1:46 p.m. Thursday of a catalytic converter that was cut off a vehicle at 616 Columbus Ave. The incident occurred between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 1:30 p.m. Thursday. 

An attempted theft of a catalytic converter was reported at 4:01 p.m. Thursday. The incident had reportedly happened while the car was parked on Ramsey Street. 

Police received a report at 7:23 p.m. Thursday of someone who had witnessed a person taking a catalytic converter off a vehicle in the backyard of 507 Triangle Drive. 

 

1 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Isaac Nicholas Atwood, 19, for underage drinking at 12:50 a.m. Thursday. The address was redacted from the police log. 

 

Credit card fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:39 p.m. Thursday of a credit card that was fraudulently used at Walmart in Albert Lea. 

 

Assault reported

Police received a report at 4:21 p.m. Thursday of people who were reportedly assaulting another person at 303 Hammer Road. 

 

1 cited for theft

Police cited Emily Alexis Mix, 28, for theft at 5:35 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

Suspicious group of teens reported

Police received a report at 3:07 p.m. Thursday of five 13-to-15-year-old males who attempted to get into a house at 415 Ridge Road. 

