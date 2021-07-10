expand
Ad Spot

July 9, 2021

Ask a Trooper: Why are badges placed where they are?

By Submitted

Published 8:40 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question: I’ve often wondered why troopers wear their badges on their pocket flaps and not their chests like other law enforcement officers. Can you tell me the story behind that?

Troy Christianson

Answer:  Each individual agency and department will have different rules and regulations as to how the badge is to be worn, although badge placement isn’t random and has some historical significance. Law enforcement agencies will often reinforce the pocket that is being used to hold the badge, which will typically be on the left side of the uniform. Whether worn on or over the pocket, the badge is to sit on top of the police officer’s heart.

The badge is to be worn over the heart for two main purposes; first to remind them of their pledge to protect and secondly, because the left arm was the arm that often held the coat of arms shield of knights to protect the heart, leaving the dominant hand to fight with a weapon.

The badge represents those who protect and serve. Similar to the knights of old, the badge has become a universal symbol that can be recognized quickly by anyone, regardless of where they are from or what language they speak. This can be extremely beneficial as police officers, troopers and sheriff’s deputies come across people from all backgrounds and from all over the world.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths. You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.

More News

Cafe with Latin American cuisine opens in Geneva

Albert Lea police detective retires after 40 years in law enforcement

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Editorial: Support bill to help sustain local journalism

News

Cafe with Latin American cuisine opens in Geneva

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea police detective retires after 40 years in law enforcement

News

Caregiver Support Group to meet this week

News

Duplicate bridge results

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged in Mankato apartment invasion

News

State health officials investigating Legionnaires’ cases linked to Ramada in Albert Lea

News

Klobuchar tours Hormel Institute in Austin

News

Regulators blast CenturyLink landline service

Cops, Courts & Fires

Teenager wanted in Austin murder arrested in Sioux Falls

Health Updates

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

Cops, Courts & Fires

Teenager pleads guilty in fatal crash near Glenville Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

News

Biden relaunches council of governors with bipartisan group; Walz selected to co-chair group

News

Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair

News

Minnesota AG: Gas utilities overbilled customers by $380M

News

Minnesota Senate goes home without votes on commissioners

News

Hagedorn announces kidney cancer has returned

Cops, Courts & Fires

Authorities: Recreational fire led to house fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man goes into ER with gunshot wound and other reports

News

Longtime Albert Lea dentist sells business, to transition to retirement

News

5 things to do this week

News

July Jubilee is full of activities this weekend for the whole family

News

Farm & City Days returns for another year of fun with festival

Education

Campus notes