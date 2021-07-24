expand
July 24, 2021

April Jeppson: Take time to refresh for yourself as needed

By Submitted

Published 8:45 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

I’m writing this week from the comfort of the Coralville, Iowa, Drury Inn. I met some of my Scentsy team down here to watch our annual training/convention together. COVID has forced us to go virtual for the second year in a row, and we’re embracing it. We got a hotel for a few nights, went out for sushi last night and in a little bit we’re going to get our suits on and enjoy some of our conference from the comfort of the outdoor pool.

April Jeppson

Two years ago I wrote to you while in Austin, Texas. I was sitting at the hotel computer and reflecting on how fun it always is to get together with my Scentsy family from all over the country. Every time I go to these conferences I meet new people and make lifelong friends. As an extravert, these trips fill me up for weeks. I’m able to temporarily push pause on my normal life. I don’t have to think about work or all of the responsibilities that come with being a parent. I can just focus on me.

Normally it’s three days of training, exhibits, guest speakers and information overload. It’s running to grab lunch quick and then excitedly talking about what we just learned the entire time we’re waiting in line to order and while we’re eating. It’s being able to see One Republic in concert or going to a KC Royals game. Or the time we went to the Grand Ole Opry and saw the most amazing bluegrass band — or had the best steak in Austin. It’s doing all these things I’ve always wanted to do sandwiched between more knowledge than I can absorb.

So like all things in the past year and a half, we’ve had to pivot. I could have watched the trainings from home. I could have left work an hour early, logged on and learned all the things from the comfort of my couch. There are a lot of people doing that, and technology is so cool that we have that option. However, as an extravert who is currently overworked and undernourished, I knew I needed to get away. I needed to unplug from all the normal stressors and just focus on myself for a few days. For the betterment of everyone around me, I needed a refresh.

So my Scentsy sister Ashley and I eagerly hopped in the car and took the drive to see our team. Ashley and I have traveled to five of these annual events together. Sometimes we fly, sometimes we drive, but we always have fun. She brings the licorice, and I crank the radio. We share stories, we eat road snacks and we start our journey by singing to “MMMBop” as loud as we can. We have seven kids between us and work more hours than is probably healthy. However we both enjoy staying busy and live by the mantra, “work hard, party hard.”

I’m excited to learn more today. I’m beyond happy that I can be with my friends and we can learn and grow together. I’m really looking forward to that poolside education here shortly. Oh my goodness, I get to sit at a pool today and not monitor children. Have I mentioned how nice it is to get away for a few days?

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.

