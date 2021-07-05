expand
Ad Spot

July 6, 2021

Another candidate joins Minnesota AG race to unseat Ellison

By Associated Press

Published 1:24 pm Monday, July 5, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis criminal defense lawyer who described pandemic restrictions and state lawsuits against businesses that violated health guidelines as “intrusive state government” announced her bid on Sunday to unseat Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Attorney Lynne Torgerson announced on Sunday that she will run for attorney general in 2022, citing “destructive government lockdowns, lawsuits by (Ellison) and unfair practices that threaten Minnesotans’ freedoms and rights” during the pandemic.

“I am running for Minnesota attorney general to protect our freedom and get things done,” she said. “I have seen how harsh, cruel and destructive government lockdowns have been. They are probably the most destructive acts by government against its own citizens in the history of the United States.”

Torgerson joins GOP candidates Dennis Smith, a former state representative, and attorney Doug Wardlow — who lost to Ellison by just under 4 percentage points in 2018 — in the effort to unseat Ellison, a Democrat.

According to her campaign website, Torgerson received her law degree from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul before starting her downtown Minneapolis criminal defense law firm in 1995.

Ellison, who was elected attorney general in 2018 after representing Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District since 2007, saw his national profile rise after successfully prosecuting former police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder for George Floyd.

Ellison’s spokesman didn’t immediately return a message.

More News

Janet Goodmanson (Simon)

John P. Attig

Another candidate joins Minnesota AG race to unseat Ellison

Downtown busy for the Fourth

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Another candidate joins Minnesota AG race to unseat Ellison

News

Downtown busy for the Fourth

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 injured when 3 vehicles collide on I-35

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out of vehicle and other reports

News

Albert Lea woman killed, 3 injured in Iowa Independence Day parade accident

News

Area residents flock to Third of July Parade

News

Gallery: Residents come out to show support for Marion Ross as statue is unveiled downtown

News

Blood drive results

News

Duplicate bridge results

Arts & Culture

2 confirmed at Ascension

Arts & Culture

Albert Lea Community Theatre awards pair of $1,000 scholarships

News

Historic tax credit extended another year

Cops, Courts & Fires

U.S. Supreme Court backs Minnesota Amish in septic tank fight

Arts & Culture

Albert Lea Community Theatre to return to the stage; announces 2021–22 season

News

$125 million available from MoneyGram refund settlement

News

GOP senators signal they may fire some Walz cabinet members

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglaries and other reports 

News

Walz, leaders reflect on special session

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota tops 200 traffic deaths, a 25% increase over 2020

News

Strong growth continues in nine Midwest, Plains states

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

News

Gallery: Marion Ross is back in Albert Lea; find out where to see her this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Minnesota House debate bogs down on finishing $52B budget