Anglers accept donation from Select Foods

Jeff Woodside, plant manager of Select Foods, hands a donation check to Albert Lea Angler Bridget Pestorious to help fund fishing jerseys for the team. The Albert Lea Anglers have 76 members from sixth grade to 12th grade and this is their fifth year as a club. Pictured, from left, are Carter Horecka, Brycin Kirsch, Kameron Nelson, Jeff Woodside, Damion Ellingson, Bridget Pestorious, Braydin Kirsch and Nolan Habana. Provided
