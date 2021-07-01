expand
July 1, 2021

3-Ingredient Strawberry Ice Cream

An easy-to-make summer sweet

By Submitted

Published 5:09 am Thursday, July 1, 2021

When it’s beyond hot outside and the kids are begging for a delicious afternoon snack, sometimes it’s difficult to know where to turn. The pantry is full and the refrigerator is stocked, yet nothing sounds appetizing when it’s scorching outside.

Combining three simple ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen can save the day and provide a refreshing and scrumptious snack.

Try this 3-Ingredients Strawberry Ice Cream on warm days ahead. It’s chilled to perfection with fresh strawberries and fluffy whipping cream to create a creamy texture perfect for the kiddos.

Start by pureeing 1 pound of fresh strawberries. Add 1 pint of whipping cream and sweetened condensed milk to a mixing bowl then beat until stiff peaks form.

Fold the strawberry puree in with the whipping cream mixture. Pour into a loaf pan and freeze for 5 hours.

Before serving, let ice cream soften for 5-10 minutes.

It’s delicious, rich and has sweet strawberry flavor that can help satisfy nearly any sweet tooth. It’s a wonderful treat after long summer days spent playing outside, splashing in the pool or just relaxing, soaking up the sun.

Find more summer dessert recipes at Culinary.net

 

3-Ingredient Strawberry Ice Cream

Servings: 4-6

1 pound fresh strawberries, stems removed

1 pint heavy whipping cream

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

 

In blender, puree strawberries.

In bowl of stand mixer, beat whipping cream and sweetened condensed milk until stiff peaks form. Fold in strawberry puree. Pour into loaf pan. Freeze 5 hours.

Before serving, let ice cream soften 5-10 minutes.

