expand
Ad Spot

July 22, 2021

Albert Lea man charged with criminal sexual conduct of teen

By Staff Reports

Published 4:07 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021

An Albert Lea man is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct tied to alleged sexual assaults of a teenage girl over a two-year span.

Matthew Estes

Matthew Ryan Estes, 34, has been charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13 and 15 and made his first appearance on the charges Friday in Freeborn County District Court. 

Court documents allege Estes met the girl at a church where he worked as a janitor, and the girl volunteered to babysit for his family.

According to the court complaint, the victim told police their relationship started as a father-figure type relationship but after a while things became sexual. The victim said Estes would not pay for her babysitting other than with nicotine or sex and that he would tell her that when she was 18, he would leave his wife and they would get married. 

Estes was arrested last week after being released from the psychiatric unit at Mayo Clinic where he had been after information regarding the victim came to light. 

Freeborn County District Court Judge Steve Schwab set Estes’ conditional bail at $50,000. Estes is to have no contact with people under the age of 18 and comply with GPS monitoring, among several other conditions. 

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 29. 

 

More News

Tigers host football camp

Choosing basketball over football was tough for Jalen Suggs

Rays acquire All-Star slugger Cruz from non-contending Twins

Albert Lea man charged with criminal sexual conduct of teen

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man charged with criminal sexual conduct of teen

News

US jobless claims rise to 419,000 from a pandemic low

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man sentenced to 11 years in prison in federal meth trafficking case

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles broken into, items taken and other reports

News

Talk begins about post-COVID rules for Minnesota Legislature

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota’s share of opioid settlement could top $300M

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 cats die in house fire in Wells

Health Updates

Leader at St. John’s impressed with ‘welcoming attitude’ on the campus

Health Updates

New Thorne Crest leader has worked in a variety of health care settings

News

Emerald ash borer confirmed in Freeborn County

Health Updates

‘A beacon’ for rural America

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window broken out of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County under burning ban

News

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

News

5 things to do this week

News

Blackmer Avenue to temporarily close for dredge removal

News

Rural Finance Authority clears way for disaster assistance loans

News

Nice to Know: Thanks for support of after grad party

Health Updates

Free online mental health support groups for individuals and families

News

Air quality alert issued due to wildfire smoke

News

Crowds once again flocking to county fairs across Minnesota

News

Hennepin County ‘doubles down’ on vaccine incentive program

News

Meet the summer Olympians from across Minnesota

Education

Albert Lea school board approves referendum renewal question on November election ballots