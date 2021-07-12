expand
Ad Spot

July 12, 2021

Albert Lea had its own van club 40 years ago

By Sarah Stultz

Published 6:24 pm Monday, July 12, 2021

As vans from all across the country came to Albert Lea last week for the 48th National Truck-in at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds, residents may be surprised to learn that Albert Lea had its own van club about 40 years ago.

Albert Lean Gary Hagen said he bought and customized a Chevy van in 1977 and initially got involved with the Mason City Car Club and became vice president.

“I thought if I’m an officer of this club, I’m just going to start my own club in Albert Lea,” he said.

So that’s what he did.

He said he put an ad in the newspaper and asked people who were interested to meet at Edgewater Park. He estimated the club — called Vantasy Vans — was had about 20 members. He remembers the club hosting van shows at Skyline Plaza.

Eventually, the Albert Lea Vantasy Vans and the Mason City Venture Vans clubs merged, and for three years, Hagen said they hosted van owners — known as “vanners” —at the KOA near Albert Lea.

Hagen said he used to go to several van shows a year and one summer recalled going to 17 van shows. A lot of times when he got done with work for the week, he would pack up and head to a different show in the Midwest. He even attended some of the Van Nationals shows as well.

His van, which he owned through 1984, was featured in Trucking Magazine for a show and shine Van Nationals event.

Hagen said the local club was in existence about five years.

 

Related story: Van Nationals participants showcase vans during public parade, show

More News

Albert Lea had its own van club 40 years ago

Brightening up Academy Park

Annual Art & Garden Tour this weekend

Harlan “Butch” Latusek

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Albert Lea had its own van club 40 years ago

Arts & Culture

Brightening up Academy Park

Arts & Culture

Annual Art & Garden Tour this weekend

News

Funky fish: Gar garners protections from Minnesota lawmakers

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Bonus pay for essential workers varied widely across states

Health Updates

Minnesota to close all but one mass vaccination sites

News

Van Nationals participants showcase vans during public parade, show

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on I-90 near Hayward

News

Cafe with Latin American cuisine opens in Geneva

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea police detective retires after 40 years in law enforcement

News

Caregiver Support Group to meet this week

News

Duplicate bridge results

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged in Mankato apartment invasion

News

State health officials investigating Legionnaires’ cases linked to Ramada in Albert Lea

News

Klobuchar tours Hormel Institute in Austin

News

Regulators blast CenturyLink landline service

Cops, Courts & Fires

Teenager wanted in Austin murder arrested in Sioux Falls

Health Updates

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

Cops, Courts & Fires

Teenager pleads guilty in fatal crash near Glenville Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

News

Biden relaunches council of governors with bipartisan group; Walz selected to co-chair group

News

Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair

News

Minnesota AG: Gas utilities overbilled customers by $380M