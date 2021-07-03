Albert Lea Community Theatre awards pair of $1,000 scholarships

Albert Lea Community Theatre recently awarded the 2021 John C. Campbell Memorial Scholarship to Zsofi Eastvold and Isabel Wilson.

Both students are graduating high school seniors, and each will receive a $1,000 college scholarship. Eastvold is a graduate of Glenville-Emmons High School and will attend the University of Minnesota Duluth to pursue a theater degree. Wilson is a graduate of Albert Lea High School and will attend Minnesota State University, Mankato to pursue a degree in social work and early education.

Albert Lea Community Theatre in a nonprofit organization featuring local actors, directors and stage crew who volunteer their time. All performances are at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway in downtown Albert Lea. For ticket prices and more information go to www.actonbroadway.com or find ACT on Broadway on Facebook.