expand
Ad Spot

July 2, 2021

Albert Lea Community Theatre awards pair of $1,000 scholarships

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 2, 2021

Albert Lea Community Theatre recently awarded the 2021 John C. Campbell Memorial Scholarship to Zsofi Eastvold and Isabel Wilson.

Zsofi Eastvold

Both students are graduating high school seniors, and each will receive a $1,000 college scholarship. Eastvold is a graduate of Glenville-Emmons High School and will attend the University of Minnesota Duluth to pursue a theater degree. Wilson is a graduate of Albert Lea High School and will attend Minnesota State University, Mankato to pursue a degree in social work and early education.

Isabel Wilson

Albert Lea Community Theatre in a nonprofit organization featuring local actors, directors and stage crew who volunteer their time. All performances are at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway in downtown Albert Lea. For ticket prices and more information go to www.actonbroadway.com or find ACT on Broadway on Facebook.

More News

Ask a Trooper: Always keep copy of insurance card in car

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Live United: We must learn to give without barriers to help those in need

Capitol Comments: A review of the 2021 special session

News

Gallery: Hundreds come out to show support for Marion Ross as statue is unveiled downtown

News

Blood drive results

News

Duplicate bridge results

Arts & Culture

2 confirmed at Ascension

Arts & Culture

Albert Lea Community Theatre awards pair of $1,000 scholarships

News

Historic tax credit extended another year

Cops, Courts & Fires

U.S. Supreme Court backs Minnesota Amish in septic tank fight

Arts & Culture

Albert Lea Community Theatre to return to the stage; announces 2021–22 season

News

$125 million available from MoneyGram refund settlement

News

GOP senators signal they may fire some Walz cabinet members

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglaries and other reports 

News

Walz, leaders reflect on special session

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota tops 200 traffic deaths, a 25% increase over 2020

News

Strong growth continues in nine Midwest, Plains states

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

News

Gallery: Marion Ross is back in Albert Lea; find out where to see her this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Minnesota House debate bogs down on finishing $52B budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court OKs 3rd-degree murder against 3-ex cops in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

News

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

News

2 Albert Lea projects awarded Otto Bremer Trust grants

Cops, Courts & Fires

Credit card reported stolen and other reports