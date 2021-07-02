expand
Ad Spot

July 2, 2021

Matt Erickson will take over as the new Albert Lea head boys' hockey coach in the 2021-22 seasson. Erickson has been a coach in some form for seven years, including several as an assistant on the varsity team. - Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Albert Lea boys hockey gets a new leader

By Tyler Julson

Published 3:05 pm Friday, July 2, 2021

Erickson takes over as new head boys’ hockey coach

By Tyler Julson

tyler.julson@albertleatribune.com

After spending seven years coaching youth hockey and as an assistant on varsity teams, Matt Erickson will begin the 2021-22 season as the head coach of the Albert Lea boys’ varsity team. 

Erickson, an Albert Lea graduate, played hockey for the Tigers under the legendary coach Roy Nystrom, and has been in love with the game since a young age.

He said he wanted to get into coaching when his daughter, Keira, was learning to skate around age 3, when Erickson and his family lived in Eden Prairie.

“The Mite coordinator at the time was Mike Terwilliger (now the head coach of the Bloomington Jefferson boys’ hockey team) ,and I saw the way he interacted with the kids,” Erickson said. “Coach Terwilliger made a big impression on me at that time. I felt the obligation to give kids in Mites the same experience he was giving kids.”

Erickson and his family moved back to Albert Lea in 2013, and he quickly became involved in the Albert Lea Hockey Association and started coaching at the Mites level.

Erickson described his coaching style as very hands-on, while also stressing the importance of teamwork and work ethic.

Erickson spent a number of years as an assistant on the boys’ hockey team before being named the new head coach. Despite being around the program, Erickson said there are going to be some challenges in the move from assistant to head coach, but he’s looking forward to them nonetheless.

“I think the biggest challenge will be the day-to-day planning,” Erickson said. “I think overcoming this challenge happens by putting the work in and believing in the vision that has been established within the program.”

Last season, the Tigers went 9-10 with a second round loss to Dodge County in the Section 1A tournament. Despite losing a number of key players from last season, there are a host of players returning who saw a significant amount of time on the varsity lineup.

While there are goals the team will set at the beginning of the season, Erickson said competing for a Big Nine Conference championship, a section title and ultimately a berth at the Minnesota state tournament is always a goal.

“I want players to enjoy the experience of playing high school hockey in the state of Minnesota and representing Albert Lea,” Erickson said. “I am looking forward to coaching these players and instilling them with life lessons that they can use in the future after graduating high school.”

The team is currently participating in some offseason skate arounds. Their official season will not begin until Nov. 15.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Ask a Trooper: Always keep copy of insurance card in car

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Live United: We must learn to give without barriers to help those in need

Capitol Comments: A review of the 2021 special session

News

Gallery: Hundreds come out to show support for Marion Ross as statue is unveiled downtown

News

Blood drive results

News

Duplicate bridge results

Arts & Culture

2 confirmed at Ascension

Arts & Culture

Albert Lea Community Theatre awards pair of $1,000 scholarships

News

Historic tax credit extended another year

Cops, Courts & Fires

U.S. Supreme Court backs Minnesota Amish in septic tank fight

Arts & Culture

Albert Lea Community Theatre to return to the stage; announces 2021–22 season

News

$125 million available from MoneyGram refund settlement

News

GOP senators signal they may fire some Walz cabinet members

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglaries and other reports 

News

Walz, leaders reflect on special session

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota tops 200 traffic deaths, a 25% increase over 2020

News

Strong growth continues in nine Midwest, Plains states

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

News

Gallery: Marion Ross is back in Albert Lea; find out where to see her this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Minnesota House debate bogs down on finishing $52B budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court OKs 3rd-degree murder against 3-ex cops in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

News

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

News

2 Albert Lea projects awarded Otto Bremer Trust grants

Cops, Courts & Fires

Credit card reported stolen and other reports