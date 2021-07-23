Ahne Ordalen

Ahne Marie Ordalen, 37 year old resident of Albert Lea, MN passed away on July 19, 2021.

Ahne was raised in rural Albert lea, with a love for nature, deer and turkey hunting, horses, and mules. She participated in figure skating and 4-H. She loved helping customers in the family business at Stadheim Jewelers. She was a devoted mother to her two children, Easton and Evelyn Lunning and participated in all their activities. She shared her zest for life with her family and many friends. Her spunk, bright smile and sparkly blue eyes made the world a better place.

Ahne is survived by her two loving children, Easton and Evelyn Lunning and their dad Tad Lunning; parents, Edward and Beth (Stadheim) Ordalen; sister; Jennifer (Brody) Paulson and many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. She is proceeded in death by grandparents, Arnold and Evelyn Stadheim, and Edward and Avis Ordalen; cousins; Andrea Ordalen and Jessica Lokken; and uncle, David Knutson.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 26th at First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN. Visitation will take place Sunday, July 25th, at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea from 3:00- 5:00 PM. Memorials preferred to the Out of the Darkness Community Walk in Albert Lea or online at www.afsp.org/albertlea