expand
Ad Spot

July 1, 2021

Albert Lea Just For Kix director Holly Rahn, left, stands with Just For Kix founder and CEO Cindy Clough and Northwood director Shayla Heggestad. - Provided

A.L. Just For Kix director attends annual convention

By Staff Reports

Published 4:53 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

Local Just For Kix director Holly Rahn attended the 2021 Just For Kix annual convention. Over 200 Just For Kix youth program directors from Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado and South Dakota attended the 2021 Directors Convention held at the Just For Kix Baxter Dance Studios and The Lodge at Brainerd Lakes on June 21-23.

“This year our directors convention paid tribute to how the teaching and reliance of our directors helped children thrive through the pandemic,” said Just for Kix founder and CEO Cindy Clough in a statement. “They taught kids to keep going during adversity and that is a great life lesson. Our directors give so much of their time to teaching, we need to remind them how their teaching empowers others and inspires youth to work towards outstanding performance.”

Holly Rahn has been the Albert Lea Just For Kix director for five years. She was awarded a five-year dedication award and “Miss Organized” for her pre-planning achievements. 

“I am so proud of the Albert Lea program and the many families that have our support,” Rahn said. “We are excited to rise up from our challenging season and strive forward for the students.”

The convention also highlighted the 40th anniversary of Just For Kix Company and offered multiple educational and programming classes to assist in furthering the director’s dance curriculum knowledge and sessions on resources for program development. 

The overall experience allows for the directors to come to Brainerd to collaborate and engage with the Just For Kix home office staff. 

“Bringing all of our directors to Brainerd is a highlight of our year,” Clough said. “Not only do we take care of business for the upcoming season, but I know many love to come to enjoy the

beautiful lake area.”

Like many other businesses, COVID-19 has hit Just For Kix hard. They are fighting to come back strong, according to a press release.

Their motto this year has been that the comeback will be stronger than the setback. 

“Bringing our directors together will empower them to collaborate and network with one another.  Making them stronger,” Clough said.

For 37 years Just For Kix has held a directors convention. Just For Kix orchestrates youth dance programs in ten states at nearly 200 locations engaging over 26,000 youth dancers.

The Albert Lea Program features styles in kick, jazz, lyrical, pom, ballet and hip hop. They recently celebrated their 25th year as a youth program in the Albert Lea Community. Their fall season begins Aug. 23.

More News

Lorin C. McColley Jr.

A.L. Just For Kix director attends annual convention

Iowa baseball, softball postseason pairings set

Strong growth continues in nine Midwest, Plains states

News

Strong growth continues in nine Midwest, Plains states

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

News

Sister Joan Tuberty

News

Gallery: Marion Ross is back in Albert Lea; find out where to see her this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Minnesota House debate bogs down on finishing $52B budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court OKs 3rd-degree murder against 3-ex cops in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

News

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

News

2 Albert Lea projects awarded Otto Bremer Trust grants

Cops, Courts & Fires

Credit card reported stolen and other reports

News

Minnesota Legislature prepares to finish off work on budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 taken to hospital after fire in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Senate recognizes Matson before passing public safety bill with his namesake provision

News

Men help connect family with papers honoring soldier who died in WWII

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota House passes modest police accountability measures

News

Check out all to do this week for the Fourth of July

News

Bricelyn celebration this weekend

News

Red Cross still facing severe blood shortage

News

Duplicate Bridge results

News

Fundraising for the Humane Society

News

Celebrating an 80th reunion

News

Nature scavenger hunts offer fun way to experience state parks