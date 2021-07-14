A fruity sprinkle surprise

To children, birthday parties are a big deal and only happen once a year. From the decorations to their friends and all the sweet, delicious treats to devour, it can be an overwhelming amount of excitement and awe.

They receive gifts, get to have fun with their friends and family, and get to snack on treats they typically don’t have on a regular basis. This is part of what makes birthdays so fun.

It can be a lot of pressure for parents, though. You want everything to be perfect and fall in line with expectations, especially when it comes to the food and treats served to everyone that day.

At the next party you’re hosting, try this delightful Fruity Sprinkles Smoothie that fits the theme for nearly any colorful birthday bash.

It’s made with frozen blueberries, frozen strawberries and frozen mango for a healthier alternative to sugar-filled birthday cake. Topped with fluffy, fun whipped cream and mini sprinkles, it still provides a sweet, festive treat. Plus, this smoothie can be made in a matter of minutes using only one kitchen appliance for easy cleanup.

Fruity Sprinkles Smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup frozen blueberries

2 cups frozen strawberries

1 cup frozen mango

1 1/2 cups milk

1 carton (6 ounces) vanilla yogurt

whipped cream

sprinkles

Directions

In blender, blend blueberries, strawberries, mango, milk and yogurt until combined.

Pour smoothie into four glasses. Garnish with whipped cream and sprinkles.