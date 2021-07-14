expand
Ad Spot

July 15, 2021

A fruity sprinkle surprise

By Submitted

Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

To children, birthday parties are a big deal and only happen once a year. From the decorations to their friends and all the sweet, delicious treats to devour, it can be an overwhelming amount of excitement and awe.

They receive gifts, get to have fun with their friends and family, and get to snack on treats they typically don’t have on a regular basis. This is part of what makes birthdays so fun.

It can be a lot of pressure for parents, though. You want everything to be perfect and fall in line with expectations, especially when it comes to the food and treats served to everyone that day.

At the next party you’re hosting, try this delightful Fruity Sprinkles Smoothie that fits the theme for nearly any colorful birthday bash.

It’s made with frozen blueberries, frozen strawberries and frozen mango for a healthier alternative to sugar-filled birthday cake. Topped with fluffy, fun whipped cream and mini sprinkles, it still provides a sweet, festive treat. Plus, this smoothie can be made in a matter of minutes using only one kitchen appliance for easy cleanup.

 

Fruity Sprinkles Smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup frozen blueberries

2 cups frozen strawberries

1 cup frozen mango

1 1/2 cups milk

1 carton (6 ounces) vanilla yogurt

whipped cream

sprinkles

 

Directions

In blender, blend blueberries, strawberries, mango, milk and yogurt until combined.

Pour smoothie into four glasses. Garnish with whipped cream and sprinkles.

More News

Albert Lea school district outlines COVID plans for upcoming school year

Used car dealer pleads guilty to tax evasion

Anna “Ans” Van Erkel

Hy-Vee reusable bag program aims to eliminate single-use plastics while donating to nonprofits

Education

Albert Lea school district outlines COVID plans for upcoming school year

News

Used car dealer pleads guilty to tax evasion

News

Hy-Vee reusable bag program aims to eliminate single-use plastics while donating to nonprofits

News

Walz signs order restricting ‘conversion therapy’ for minors

News

Partial road closure Friday

News

US unemployment claims fall to 360,000, a new pandemic low

Cops, Courts & Fires

Car vandalized and other reports

News

Child tax credit dollars head to parents

Cops, Courts & Fires

Line 3 pipeline opponents appeal to Minnesota Supreme Court

Health Updates

Audit finds no overpayments by Minnesota for COVID-19 tests

News

Worst of forecast shifts south; tornado watch issued in Winnebago, Worth counties

Health Updates

Concerned about children and COVID variants? Your questions, answered

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for drug possession, giving false information and other reports

News

Public meeting Thursday for Highway 30 repaving project near Ellendale

News

Mosquito spraying on Thursday this week

Arts & Culture

5 things to do this week

Arts & Culture

Civic Music to celebrate 75th season

News

Households encouraged to apply for $167M in new funding for energy assistance program

News

MnDOT announces new “Let’s Move Safely Together” pedestrian safety campaign

News

Marriage licenses issued

Education

Campus notes

Health Updates

Uptick in cases but no signs of surge

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hanson requests Court of Appeals remove judge

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge won’t change ‘trauma’ wording in Chauvin memo