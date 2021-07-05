expand
July 21, 2021

5 things to do this week

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

By Abigail Chalmers

1

AWF Weekend at Bubba’s

Bubba’s Bar & Grill in Glenville is hosting an American Wrestling Federation show on Saturday night. The event will take place outdoors and will begin at 5 p.m. with bell time set for 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person with children ages 9 and under awarded free admission. Event proceeds go to Glenville-Emmons Schools and the Glenville Fire Department.

2

Sundae & Mr. Goessl

The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center will feature singer Kate Voss and guitarist Jason Goessl at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased on the theater’s website. This duo will amaze you with their musical talents playing the smooth standards from the great American songbook.

3

Bayside ski show

The Bayside Waterski Show Team returns to the water on Thursday for a show on Edgewater Bay.

The show, titled “Bayside City Summer Days, begins at 6:30 p.m.

4

Thursdays on Fountain

The Angel Val Trio, which consists of Angel Val, Alex Talamantes and Doug Olson, is coming to Fountain Lake Park this Thursday for the weekly Thursdays on Fountain. The concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until about 7 p.m. Attendees should bring their own seating.

5

Fruit Truck

The Fruit Truck Tour is returning to Albert Lea for the third and final time of the summer on Sunday. The truck will be parked in the Bomgaars parking lot from 10 to 11 a.m. It is recommended that fruit be pre-ordered on the fruit truck website, but walk-up shoppers may be able to purchase unreserved fruit.

