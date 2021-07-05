5 things to do this week

By Abigail Chalmers

Free Youth Airplane Rides

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Vintage Chapter will host a Young Eagles Flight Rally at the Albert Lea Airport on Saturday in which young people ages 8 to 17 will have the opportunity to fly. Flights will begin at 8 a.m. and close at 11 a.m.

After the flight, each participant will receive a Young Eagle certificate and an access code for a free online flight training course. They will also have their name entered into the “World’s Largest Logbook” in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Pre-registration is available at www.yeday.og but is not required. A parent or guardian must be present at the event to sign the permission form.

Hoops Unleashed

The second boys’ basketball Hoops Unleashed night of the summer will take place on Wednesday at Frank Hall Park. This event is run by the Albert Lea Boys Basketball Boosters along with Albert Lea Parks & Rec and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau. Coaches and adults will be present throughout the night.

There will be four sessions of playing time scheduled at the courts:

Grades 3-5: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Grades 6 and 7: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Grades 8 and 9: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Grades 10-12: 8:30 to 10 p.m.

Along with basketball, there will be carnival games, bounce houses, food and music.

Pelican Breeze cruise

The Pelican Breeze has two events scheduled for this weekend. On Friday, a public cruise will take place beginning at 6 p.m. The Al Batt Cruise is set for Sunday, and reservations are required. Tickets for the cruises cost $10. Guests are allowed to bring beverages and snacks aboard.

Deputy Star Gardens Second Annual Perennial Day out in the Garden

Starry Blooms Garden Center will sponsor an event in Geneva on Sunday. Festivities will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a yoga session and will be followed by public tours of the featured garden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tours will be led by master gardener Shelley Pederson on the hour from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be beverages and treats available to guests. The address for the event is 212 First St. NE. in Geneva.

‘The Nature of Quilting’

A new display opened at the Freeborn County Arts Initiative gallery on July 8 and features Kathy Weed’s quilting work. Her exhibit is called “The Nature of Quilting” and is available for viewing until Aug. 28. The gallery is at 224 S. Broadway.