expand
Ad Spot
Contests
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
July 24, 2021
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
You Might Like
Freeborn County commissioner, family in crash; 1 taken to…
4th of July Car Show winners
By
Submitted
Email the author
Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 23, 2021
More News
Family purchases former Pheasant Links property
Editorial: Support each other, offer kindness to all you meet
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Ask a Trooper: Am I required to wear shoes while driving?
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Opinion
Editorial: Support each other, offer kindness to all you meet
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Ask a Trooper: Am I required to wear shoes while driving?
Senate Report: One bill, one vote needed in Minnesota
April Jeppson: Take time to refresh for yourself as needed
Latest Sports
Big Ten says schools will decide on COVID-19 protocols
Tigers host football camp
Choosing basketball over football was tough for Jalen Suggs
Rays acquire All-Star slugger Cruz from non-contending Twins
Post 56 falls to Packers
Latest Stories
Family purchases former Pheasant Links property
Editorial: Support each other, offer kindness to all you meet
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Ask a Trooper: Am I required to wear shoes while driving?
Senate Report: One bill, one vote needed in Minnesota
Latest Style
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Reach out to your neighbors
Family meals that deliver flavor and nutrition
Wedding: Hagen & Krenz
Robin Gudal: Take time to refocus and restart
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Trusting in the God of green hope
Latest Business
eXp Realty welcomes new agent
Chance of a lifetime
34 Freeborn County businesses received grants through state relief program
Deal brewing on quick tax relief bill in Minnesota
‘It’s an industry that’s always going to be there’
Latest Local News
Family purchases former Pheasant Links property
Guests to speak on issues pertinent to Israel
Duplicate bridge results
4th of July Car Show winners
Freeborn County commissioner, family in crash; 1 taken to hospital
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
News
Family purchases former Pheasant Links property
Faith
Guests to speak on issues pertinent to Israel
News
Duplicate bridge results
News
4th of July Car Show winners
Cops, Courts & Fires
Freeborn County commissioner, family in crash; 1 taken to hospital
News
As smoke dissipates in Minnesota, health experts urge people to stay aware of the air quality
Health Updates
AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots
News
Labor agreements reached for thousands of state employees
Cops, Courts & Fires
1 arrested for DWI after crash
News
Big Ten says schools will decide on COVID-19 protocols
Health Updates
Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections
Cops, Courts & Fires
Albert Lea man charged with criminal sexual conduct of teen
News
US jobless claims rise to 419,000 from a pandemic low
Cops, Courts & Fires
Albert Lea man sentenced to 11 years in prison in federal meth trafficking case
Cops, Courts & Fires
Vehicles broken into, items taken and other reports
News
Talk begins about post-COVID rules for Minnesota Legislature
Cops, Courts & Fires
Minnesota’s share of opioid settlement could top $300M
Cops, Courts & Fires
2 cats die in house fire in Wells
Health Updates
Leader at St. John’s impressed with ‘welcoming attitude’ on the campus
Health Updates
New Thorne Crest leader has worked in a variety of health care settings
News
Emerald ash borer confirmed in Freeborn County
Health Updates
‘A beacon’ for rural America
Cops, Courts & Fires
Window broken out of vehicle and other reports
Cops, Courts & Fires
Freeborn County under burning ban
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Albert Lea Tribune