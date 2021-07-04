expand
Ad Spot

July 2, 2021

4 Tigers named to All-section, conference teams

By Tyler Julson

Published 3:04 pm Friday, July 2, 2021

Four Tigers were recently named to the Section 1AAA All-section team as well as the Big Nine All-Conference and honorable mention baseball teams.

Seniors Jack Jellinger, Blake Ulve and Trevor Ball, and junior Brennan Bakken were all named to the All-section team after their performances in the Section 1AAA tournament.

The Tigers made a historic run in the section tournament, securing the school’s first state tournament appearance in over 50 years.

The Tigers that made the team make up four of the 25 players selected from the eight teams in Section 1AAA. 

Albert Lea’s total of four players made up the second highest number of players selected from one team. Jordan also had four players selected, while section runners-up Byron had five players selected.

Jellinger and Ulve were also selected to the Big Nine All-Conference first team, while Ball and Bakken were selected as honorable mentions.

After ending the regular season on a six-game losing streak, the Tigers stormed through the section tournament, earning a state tournament berth after a thrilling extra-innings win over Byron.

The Tigers earned the No. 7 seed in the Class AAA state tournament and took on No. 2 seeded Sartell. After hanging with Sartell for much of the game, Albert Lea lost a hard-fought game 3-2. Sartell would go on to take fourth place.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Ask a Trooper: Always keep copy of insurance card in car

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Live United: We must learn to give without barriers to help those in need

Capitol Comments: A review of the 2021 special session

News

Gallery: Hundreds come out to show support for Marion Ross as statue is unveiled downtown

News

Blood drive results

News

Duplicate bridge results

Arts & Culture

2 confirmed at Ascension

Arts & Culture

Albert Lea Community Theatre awards pair of $1,000 scholarships

News

Historic tax credit extended another year

Cops, Courts & Fires

U.S. Supreme Court backs Minnesota Amish in septic tank fight

Arts & Culture

Albert Lea Community Theatre to return to the stage; announces 2021–22 season

News

$125 million available from MoneyGram refund settlement

News

GOP senators signal they may fire some Walz cabinet members

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglaries and other reports 

News

Walz, leaders reflect on special session

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota tops 200 traffic deaths, a 25% increase over 2020

News

Strong growth continues in nine Midwest, Plains states

Cops, Courts & Fires

Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

News

Gallery: Marion Ross is back in Albert Lea; find out where to see her this week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Minnesota House debate bogs down on finishing $52B budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court OKs 3rd-degree murder against 3-ex cops in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

6 Twin Cities men charged in large-scale marijuana operation

News

Blue-green algae found at City Beach

Cops, Courts & Fires

3rd District chief judge denies Interchange owner’s request to remove judge from criminal cases

News

2 Albert Lea projects awarded Otto Bremer Trust grants

Cops, Courts & Fires

Credit card reported stolen and other reports