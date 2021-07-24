24-PR-21-978
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Court File No. 24-PR-21-978
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of David A. Behrends, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 26, 2021, at 9:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, January 11, 1993, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Philip A. Behrends, whose address is 20974 680th Avenue, Alden, MN, 56009 and Joseph D. Behrends, whose address is 10015 West May Street, Wichita, KS, 67209 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
07/05/2021
BY THE COURT
____
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Daniel L. Kolker
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue SE
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 0310049
Telephone: (507) 373-6491
FAX: (507) 373-7863
Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Jul. 21 and 28, 2021
