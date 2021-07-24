expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

24-PR-21-978

By Submitted

Published 9:35 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Court File No. 24-PR-21-978
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of David A. Behrends, Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 26, 2021, at 9:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, January 11, 1993, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Philip A. Behrends, whose address is 20974 680th Avenue, Alden, MN, 56009 and Joseph D. Behrends, whose address is 10015 West May Street, Wichita, KS, 67209 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

07/05/2021

BY THE COURT

____
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner
Daniel L. Kolker
Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.
1811 Broadway Avenue SE
Albert Lea, MN, 56007
Attorney License No: 0310049
Telephone: (507) 373-6491
FAX: (507) 373-7863
Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Jul. 21 and 28, 2021
24-PR-21-978

More News

Leader at St. John’s impressed with ‘welcoming attitude’ on the campus

New Thorne Crest leader has worked in a variety of health care settings

Delores J. (Dee) Head

Emerald ash borer confirmed in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Leader at St. John’s impressed with ‘welcoming attitude’ on the campus

Health Updates

New Thorne Crest leader has worked in a variety of health care settings

News

Emerald ash borer confirmed in Freeborn County

Health Updates

‘A beacon’ for rural America

Cops, Courts & Fires

Window broken out of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County under burning ban

News

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

News

5 things to do this week

News

Blackmer Avenue to temporarily close for dredge removal

News

Rural Finance Authority clears way for disaster assistance loans

News

Nice to Know: Thanks for support of after grad party

Health Updates

Free online mental health support groups for individuals and families

News

Air quality alert issued due to wildfire smoke

News

Crowds once again flocking to county fairs across Minnesota

News

Hennepin County ‘doubles down’ on vaccine incentive program

News

Meet the summer Olympians from across Minnesota

Education

Albert Lea school board approves referendum renewal question on November election ballots

News

County board approves increase in wheelage tax

Cops, Courts & Fires

Update: I-35 south of Albert Lea reopened after fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 Albert Lea motorcyclists injured in crash on I-35

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wells motorcyclist injured in collision with deer

Cops, Courts & Fires

Matson named Minnesota American Legion Law Officer of the Year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Construction equipment damaged and other reports

Health Updates

MercyOne clinic to open in less than a week; open house slated for Saturday