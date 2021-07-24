PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of: Donna Lyn

Callahan, a/k/a Donna L.

Callahan, a/k/a Donna

Callahan, same person as Donna Lynn Callahan,

Decedent.

Court File No. 24-PR-21-928

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY

ASSIGNMENT OR

DISTRIBUTION EXEMPT ESTATE

Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets:

It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on August 17, 2021, via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. by this Court at Freeborn County Courthouse, 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Dated: June 23, 2021

BY THE COURT

St R. Schol

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner Name: Adam J. Houck

Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.

Street: 300 First Street NW

City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No: 393158

Telephone: 507-433-7394

FAX: 507-433-8890

Email: ahouck@adamsrizzisween.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Jul. 7 and 14, 2021

24-PR-21-928