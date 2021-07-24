expand
July 27, 2021

24-JV-21-719

By Submitted

Published 11:44 am Monday, July 26, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota
Freeborn County
District Court
Judicial District: Third
Court File Number:
24-JV-21-719
Case Type: Juvenile
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Patti Jo Saltou Parent
Matthew Laue Parent
Summons and Notice
Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter

NOTICE TO: Matthew Laue, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.

2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, on August 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM or as soon after as the Matter can be heard. This hearing will be held by Zoom.

To join by internet:
1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):

Meeting ID: 160 836 6379
Passcode: 336806
3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.
4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.
5. Click Share Video.

To join by telephone (if you are unable to join by internet):
Be sure you know how to mute your phone when you are not speaking and unmute it again to speak.
1. Call Toll-Free: 1-833-568-8864
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode:
Meeting ID: 160 836 6379
Passcode: 336806

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear remotely by Zoom before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.

WITNESS, the Honorable Steven Schwab
Judge of District Court

BY: Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator

Albert Lea Tribune: Jul. 17, 24 and 31, 2021
24-JV-21-719

