July 2, 2021

The rite of confirmation took place at Ascension Lutheran Church of Albert Lea on May 2. Confirmands were Kesi Titus and Erin Boorsma. Provided

2 confirmed at Ascension

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 2, 2021

