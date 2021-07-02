expand
July 20, 2021

2 Albert Lea motorcyclists injured in crash on I-35

By Staff Reports

Published 11:14 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Two Albert Lea residents were injured Friday afternoon when their motorcycle crashed on Interstate 35 south of the Clarks Grove exit.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Tony Lee Roe, 45, and Stacy Michelle Roe, 47, were both taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

The State Patrol report stated Tony Roe was driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on I-35 when it lost control, went into the ditch and rolled at about 2:36 p.m. Stacy Roe was the passenger.

The report stated neither rider was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Clarks Grove Fire Department and New Richland and Mayo Clinic Ambulance crews assisted at the scene.

