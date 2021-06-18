expand
Ad Spot

June 18, 2021

Woman injured in crash on I-35

By Staff Reports

Published 5:17 am Friday, June 18, 2021

A Mankato woman was injured Thursday morning after she reportedly lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 35 near Albert Lea and struck a guardrail.

Taylor Elizabeth Lawson, 26, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Lawson was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous northbound on I-35 near milemarker 11 when she lost control of the vehicle at 9:18 a.m.

Passengers Luca Zayne Bustillos, 1, and Miguel Bustillos, 42, both of Pemberton, were not injured.

Roads were listed as dry at the time of the crash.

More News

Protests continue at Minnesota Line 3 oil pipeline project

Counties with lower COVID-19 vaccinations have higher cases

Motorcyclist injured in Albert Lea and other reports

Freeborn County under burning ban

Cops, Courts & Fires

Protests continue at Minnesota Line 3 oil pipeline project

Health Updates

Counties with lower COVID-19 vaccinations have higher cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcyclist injured in Albert Lea and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County under burning ban

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman injured in crash on I-35

News

Deer attacks runner at the Nature Center

Albert Lea Tigers

Teeter finishes 55th at state golf tournament

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converter taken off vehicle and other reports

News

Update: Severe thunderstorm watch issued

Cops, Courts & Fires

Update: Gas service in north Albert Lea turned off for emergency gas line repair

News

Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

News

No money to help stretch SNAP dollars at farmers markets in state budget

Health Updates

Minnesota reaches vaccination mark of 3 million residents

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors: New trial not merited for ex-cop in Floyd death

News

City opts not to renew lease with The Interchange at end of year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Flowers stolen from gravesites and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in Albert Lea fire

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea baseball drops heartbreaker in state quarterfinals

News

It’s ‘a life-changer’

News

5 things to do this week

News

Looking to be active? Check out these opportunities in A.L.

News

Kozelsky competing for trip to Olympics in Tokyo

News

Worth County Fair offers rides, concerts, shows, other activities

News

Morin Lake Days to take place this weekend