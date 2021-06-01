When will the horse barn be replaced?

One of the superintendents for the Freeborn County Fair’s Horse Department questioned the county Board of Commissioners Tuesday about whether the horse barn would be reconstructed for this year’s fair.

Gary Richter, who has been a superintendent with his wife, Stephanie, since 2009 and who is also involved with the Sunset Saddle Club, said the No. 1 question he is receiving from horse owners right now revolves around the east horse barn, which was destroyed under the weight of heavy snow in 2019.

Richter said one of his biggest concerns is safety. Though horses are typically gentle, if they got spooked and broke lose from the side of a trailer, they could cause major destruction.

In addition to the week of the fair, the barn and arena is used by the Saddle Club, which puts on a spring and fall show and five other shows for club members. Other groups also have shows and benefits there, including ones from Owatonna and Rochester.

Richter said the estimate to rebuild the barn was about $80,000 two years ago, though he recognizes that building supplies have significantly increased. He said the old horse barn that is still standing has 33 stalls, of which four are used for storage. The east barn that went down had 27 stalls.

Freeborn County Administrator Tom Jensen said the county has $103,000 in insurance funds but the decision was put on hold to see if any changes needed to be made on Richway Drive.

Jensen said the issue could be put on for discussion at an upcoming workshop.

Second District Commissioner Dan Belshan said he did not think a workshop was needed and said he thought the money should go into a fund for rebuilding the barn.

Belshan said if they could make the building a dual purpose building he would be in support of that, but there would need to be a good reason not to rebuild.

In other action, the commissioners:

• Approved a Property Assessed Clean Energy special assessment of almost $4.08 million for Vortex Cold Storage, which is constructing a new cold storage facility in southern Albert Lea.

Freeborn County Administrator Tom Jensen said the project conforms with Minnesota PACE statues. PACE is a finance option for building owners interested in energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades, according to the website of the St. Paul Port Authority, which oversees PACE loans through its MinnPACE division.

The county’s role will be collecting the assessment at the same time as property taxes, which will in turn be paid back to the Port Authority.

The money must be paid back in 20 years starting in 2023 at an interest rate of 6.2%. Semiannual payments of about $180,616 will begin in 2023.

“This is a large and important project that we are excited to be a part of,” wrote Peter Klein, vice president of finance with the St. Paul Port Authority.

The developer’s application for financing stated the funding would go toward refrigeration, electrical/lighting and HVAC.

• Heard a presentation from with Doug Host of CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) regarding the county’s 2020 audit.

Host said the audit issues a clean opinion on the county’s financial statement and described the county’s financial condition as “very stable right now.”

He commended the county staff who helped with the audit.

• Approved selling several vehicles and trailers that were declared surplus county property.

• Approved the resignation of Talisha Price with the Freeborn County Department of Human Services effective June 25 and voted to refill her position.

• Voted to fill a detention center deputy position after Dominick Ronnenberg accepted a position in the assessor’s office as an appraiser.

• Voted to fill a vacancy for an office support specialist in Human Services after Amanda Toft accepted a new position in the recorder’s office as senior office support specialist.

• Approved application and permit for a temporary on-sale liquor license for Flatlander Chapter of A.B.A.T.E.