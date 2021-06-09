expand
Ad Spot

June 8, 2021

Northwood-Kensett senior Kayla Senne fires in a pitch Tuesday night against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Results from the game were unavailable as of press time. Check albertleatribune.com for full results when they become available. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Vikings take on cardinals

By Tyler Julson

Published 9:41 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Junior Addy Bachtle reaches out after a ball is fouled away at the last second. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Sophomore Jasmine Renteria makes contact early in the game at home Tuesday night. The Vikings entered the game with a 1-5 record. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Northwood-Kensett senior Kayla Senne fires in a pitch Tuesday night against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Results from the game were unavailable as of press time. Check albertleatribune.com for full results when they become available. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Vikings take on cardinals

Albert Lea baseball to play in Section 1AAA title game

United South Central freshman Neubauer qualifies for state golf meet

Sticky situation? Cole says spin rate drop due to mechanics